Abstract

Magnet ingestion is a special category of foreign body ingestion associated with high levels of morbidity and mortality worldwide, particularly if it is associated with staggered ingestion of multiple magnets or with simultaneous ingestion of other metallic foreign bodies, especially button batteries. A special category of magnet ingestion is the ingestion of earth magnets, which have higher levels of magnetism and therefore, potentially, carries a worse outcome. Legislative bodies, scientific Societies and community-led initiatives have been implemented worldwide with the aim of mitigating the effects of this growing, yet avoidable potential medical emergency. A scoping literature review summarized epidemiology, diagnosis, management, and prevention, including an algorithm for the diagnosis and management of magnet ingestion is presented and compared to previously published reviews and position papers (North American Society of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition, National Poison Center, Royal College of Emergency Medicine). The main emphasis of the algorithm is on identification of staggered/multiple magnet ingestion, and early joint gastroenterology and surgical consultation and management.



Keywords: Multiple magnet ingestions

Language: en