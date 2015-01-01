SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Harris E. J. Am. Med. Assoc. JAMA 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, American Medical Association)

10.1001/jama.2023.4001

36947061

Minimizing risks in the home, such as clutter, poor lighting, and stairs without railings, can reduce the rate of falls by 26% in older people, with a reduction of 38% specifically in people characterized as being at higher risk because of a recent hospitalization or history of falls, researchers reported in the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews...


Language: en
