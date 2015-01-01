|
Timmer-Murillo SC, Schroeder ME, Trevino C, Geier TJ, Schramm AT, Brandolino AM, Hargarten S, Holena D, de Moya M, Milia D, deRoon-Cassini TA. JAMA Surg. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36947025
IMPORTANCE: Firearm violence is a public health crisis placing significant burden on individuals, communities, and health care systems. After firearm injury, there is increased risk of poor health, disability, and psychopathology. The newest 2022 guidelines from the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma require that all trauma centers screen for risk of psychopathology and provide referral to intervention. Yet, implementing these guidelines in ways that are responsive to the unique needs of communities and specific patient populations, such as after firearm violence, is challenging.
