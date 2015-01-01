SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Fairlamb S, Stan AE, Lovas K. Person. Soc. Psychol. Bull. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/01461672231160652

36945754

Lifshin et al. found that death primes increased support for killing animals, suggesting that the killing of animals serves a terror management function. The present research adds to this by suggesting that protecting animals can also serve a terror management function when people see such behaviors as culturally valuable. In three studies (N = 765), environmental contingent self-worth (ECSW) moderated the effect of death primes on attitudes toward animals. Attitudes toward animals also mediated the effect of a death prime on increased power-based invulnerability for those with low ECSW and decreased power-based invulnerability for those with high ECSW (Study 3). Finally, we found little support that death primes influenced beliefs regarding human-animal superiority (Study 1 and 2) or similarity (Study 2). Our findings therefore provide partial support for past terror management research and further the understanding regarding how to promote more benevolent human-animal relations.


violence; mortality salience; environmental self-worth; human–animal relations; terror management

