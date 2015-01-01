Abstract

This paper focuses on a chemical analysis of human scent samples that were obtained from cartridge cases after being fired and their comparison with scent samples collected under laboratory conditions. Scent samples were analyzed by comprehensive two-dimensional gas chromatography coupled with the time-of-flight mass spectrometer. The results obtained from the chemical analyzes confirmed the desired stability of the human scent evidence and outlined the possible application for forensic purposes. The qualitative results of the study converge with the findings of previous studies on the composition of human scent and the chemical composition of human fingerprints. Furthermore, statistical analyzes were performed employing similarity algorithms such as Pearson's and Spearman's correlations, or Kendall's tau. The resulting comparison of the scent samples secured on fired cartridge cases compared with those samples collected under laboratory conditions yielded ten out of ten correct identifications of the scent inflictor.

Language: en