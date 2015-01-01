Abstract

PURPOSE: To describe gender differences in experienced types of bullying, and resulting personal consequences, among internal medicine (IM) residents.



METHODS: Participants in this cross-sectional study included 21 212 IM trainees who completed a voluntary survey with their 2016 in-training exam that assessed bullying during residency training. The 2875 (13.6% of) trainees who reported experiencing bullying on a screening question were asked for additional details about types of bullying experienced and resulting personal consequences.



RESULTS: Female and male trainees experienced bullying at similar rates (47% versus 53%, P = .08). Gender differences were seen in both the type of bullying experienced and the resulting personal consequences. Female trainees were more likely than their male counterparts to report bullying characterized as verbal (83% versus 77%, P < .001) and sexual (5% versus 2%, P < .001), whereas male trainees were more likely to experience physical (6% versus 4%, P = .03) and "other" bullying types (27% versus 22%, P < .001). Female trainees were more likely to report negative personal consequences than male trainees, and the most common resultant sequela reported was feeling burned out (63% versus 51%, P < .001).



CONCLUSION: Gender differences exist in both the types and consequences of bullying experienced among this national sample of IM residents. These results should be considered by programs and institutions that are hoping to optimize the culture of their workplace and enhance safety in the learning environment.

Language: en