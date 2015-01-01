|
Citation
|
Reinke M, Falke C, Cohen K, Anderson D, Cullen KR, Nielson JL. Psychiatry Res. 2023; 323: e115164.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36948017
|
Abstract
|
Emerging research suggests suicidality may have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. This cross-sectional study aimed to advance understanding of suicide risk during the pandemic through novel use of a large insurance database. Using logistic regression across time-points, we estimated the effect of exposure to SARS-CoV-2 infection on rates of suicidal ideation and suicide attempts in infected individuals versus uninfected controls during the pandemic (March 2020 - September 2021). In uninfected individuals, we estimated the effect of exposure to the pandemic period versus the pre-pandemic control period (January 2017 to February 2020) on suicidality rates. We also investigated within-pandemic temporal patterns of suicidality. All patients with data in the UnitedHealth Group claims during those intervals were included. ICD-10 codes defined suicidality measures. There were 525,312,717 (62.3% over age 45, 57.7% female) included encounters. From the pandemic subsample (32.8%), 1.7% were COVID+. Adjusted odds ratios showed that COVID+ patients were significantly more likely to have suicidal ideation and suicide attempts than COVID- patients. Among COVID- patients, adjusted odds of suicidality were significantly lower during versus prior to the pandemic.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; Suicidal; Ideation; SARS-CoV-2; Attempt