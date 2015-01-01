Abstract

There are currently no national data regarding U.S. Primary Care Physicians' (PCPs') suicide screening practices. This study surveyed 302 U.S. PCPs about their current suicide screening practices to identify service gaps and intervention points for social workers. Although one-third of PCPs reported providing screening and safety planning, few were using evidence-based tools. Factors that increased the likelihood of routine screening were belief in the importance of screening (p < .01), time (p < .01), and access to co-located behavioral health (p < .01).



FINDINGS support the role of social workers in primary care and suggest areas for training and collaboration.

Language: en