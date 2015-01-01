SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Yurdakul ES, Veizi BGY, Avci C, Yazır HT, Avaner E, Naharcı M, Sarı O. Turk. J. Med. Sci. 2023; 53(1): 432-438.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Scientific and Technical Research Council of Turkey)

DOI

10.55730/1300-0144.5600

PMID

36945952

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Elder abuse is among the most important ethical issue during the management of older population. The elder abuse suspicion index (EASI) was developed for evaluating abuse in older adults. We aimed to assess the reliability and validity of the Turkish version EASI-Türkiye (TR) among older adults.

METHODS: This study included 89 community-dwelling older adults. The EASI-TR and other scales, including HwalekSengstock Elder Abuse Screening Test-Türkiye (HS/EAST-TR), YGDS, Yesavage Geriatric Depression Scale (YGDS), Instrumental Activities of Daily Living (IADL), and Activities of Daily Living (ADL) were administered to all participants. Internal consistency and external validity were assessed.

RESULTS: EASI-TR revealed an excellent test-retest reliability and acceptable level of internal consistency (Cronbach's α = 0.711). The item-total correlations ranged between 0.296 and 0.701, except for the second item. This test showed significant correlations with the HS/EAST-TR and IADL (p < 0.05), demonstrating good external validity.

DISCUSSION: The EASI-TR appears to have acceptable reliability and validity in screening for abuse in older adults. This tool may recognize cases that require additional evaluation in managing of ethical issues.


Language: en

Keywords

Aged; Humans; Surveys and Questionnaires; Older adults; elder abuse; Psychometrics; *Independent Living; Activities of Daily Living; Reproducibility of Results; vulnerable populations; *Elder Abuse/diagnosis; Toronto declaration; validity and reliability

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print