Yurdakul ES, Veizi BGY, Avci C, Yazır HT, Avaner E, Naharcı M, Sarı O. Turk. J. Med. Sci. 2023; 53(1): 432-438.
(Copyright © 2023, Scientific and Technical Research Council of Turkey)
36945952
BACKGROUND: Elder abuse is among the most important ethical issue during the management of older population. The elder abuse suspicion index (EASI) was developed for evaluating abuse in older adults. We aimed to assess the reliability and validity of the Turkish version EASI-Türkiye (TR) among older adults.
Aged; Humans; Surveys and Questionnaires; Older adults; elder abuse; Psychometrics; *Independent Living; Activities of Daily Living; Reproducibility of Results; vulnerable populations; *Elder Abuse/diagnosis; Toronto declaration; validity and reliability