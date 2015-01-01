Abstract

The visual and performing arts can be instrumental in exposing the complexity of the numerous forms violence against women and girls takes, and in exploring old and new forms of resistance. The articles in this special issue emerged from a three-year project of the Visual and Performance Studies Research Group funded by the Australasian Centre for Italian Studies (ACIS) to examine the representation of violence against women and their resistance to such violence in Italy and beyond and contribute to analysis and understanding of how gendered violence and resistance to it are represented in the arts. A key strand concerned the arts in contemporary Italy, but its scope was broad and encouraged comparison with other societies in order to share significant aspects of the Italian situation with a wider audience, highlight the global scale of the problem, and help identify opportunities for collective resistance. This scope is reflected in the four pieces here, which examine the possibilities that different forms of representation can offer either to reinforce or contest violence against women.

