Journal Article

Citation

Herrera MJ, Amor PJ. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012231163578

PMID

36946123

Abstract

The goal of this study was to determine the profile of the aggressors of intimate partner violence (IPV), who tend to violate protective orders (POs). A cohort of 200 men convicted of IPV (120 violators and 80 non-violators of the POs) was studied. Male perpetrators were more likely to belong to the PO violator group when they had a prior criminal history, they inflicted more severe physical violence, they were drug users, and they had a low education level. Using the risk factors identified here when dealing with males who perpetrate IPV and taking appropriate measures may help to prevent revictimization.


Language: en

Keywords

risk factors; intimate partner violence; male batterers; protective orders; violations

