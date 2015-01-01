Abstract

The goal of this study was to determine the profile of the aggressors of intimate partner violence (IPV), who tend to violate protective orders (POs). A cohort of 200 men convicted of IPV (120 violators and 80 non-violators of the POs) was studied. Male perpetrators were more likely to belong to the PO violator group when they had a prior criminal history, they inflicted more severe physical violence, they were drug users, and they had a low education level. Using the risk factors identified here when dealing with males who perpetrate IPV and taking appropriate measures may help to prevent revictimization.

