Citation
Herrera MJ, Amor PJ. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PMID
36946123
Abstract
The goal of this study was to determine the profile of the aggressors of intimate partner violence (IPV), who tend to violate protective orders (POs). A cohort of 200 men convicted of IPV (120 violators and 80 non-violators of the POs) was studied. Male perpetrators were more likely to belong to the PO violator group when they had a prior criminal history, they inflicted more severe physical violence, they were drug users, and they had a low education level. Using the risk factors identified here when dealing with males who perpetrate IPV and taking appropriate measures may help to prevent revictimization.
Language: en
Keywords
risk factors; intimate partner violence; male batterers; protective orders; violations