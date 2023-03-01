Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The goal of this study was to examine the association between self-reported social needs and postpartum depression (PPD) symptoms of mothers screened in pediatric primary care clinics.



METHODS: This retrospective cohort study used electronic health record data from 3,616 pediatric patients (age 0 to 6 months), whose mothers completed the Edinburg Postpartum Depression Scale (EPDS) and a social needs screening in a large pediatric primary care network between April 2021 and February 2022. Mothers were screened for four self-reported social needs (food, housing, transportation, and utilities). Logistic regression evaluated the association between report of any social need and a positive EPDS screen (≥10), adjusting for demographic and clinical characteristics and ZIP code-level poverty.



RESULTS: Overall, 8.6% of mothers screened positive for PPD and 10.0% reported any social needs. The odds of a positive depression screen were significantly higher among mothers who reported any social need compared to those not reporting a social need (OR 4.18, 95% CI 3.11-5.61). The prevalence of all depressive symptoms on the EPDS was significantly higher among those who reported any social need, relative to those reporting no needs. Mothers reporting any social needs were significantly more likely to report thoughts of self-harm (6.9% vs. 1.5%, p<0.005).



CONCLUSIONS: Self-report of social need was significantly associated with positive PPD screens during infant well-child visits. Social needs may be a target of future interventions addressing PPD in pediatric settings. Improving care for social needs may have added benefit of alleviating risk for PPD.

Language: en