Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The Emergency Department (ED) is a critical setting for the treatment of acute violence-related complaints and violent victimization is associated with numerous long-term negative health outcomes. A trauma-informed care framework can prevent re-traumatization of victims within the healthcare setting, but currently there are insufficient mechanisms to detect previous exposures to community violence within the ED. The current study sought to determine the prevalence of community violence and characterize the types of violence exposures among adult ED patients without trauma-related complaints to determine if there may be a need for expanded screening for previous exposure to violence for ED patients.



METHODS: This was a prospective cross-sectional observational study of adult ED patients without a trauma-related chief complaint at an urban public hospital. Adult patients were approached by trained research staff and answered questions adapted from the Survey of Exposure to Community Violence (SECV), which measures lifetime exposure to community violence, including both witnessing and victimization. The SECV was modified for clarity, brevity, and to assess exposure to violence within the previous 3 months and 3 years from enrollment, in addition to lifetime exposure. Enrollment occurred from June 2019 to September 2022 with a 19-month gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Demographics and results within SECV domains were analyzed using descriptive statistics. Comparisons between males and females in types of violence experienced during one's lifetime were made by fitting logistic regression models adjusting for age.



RESULTS: A total of 222 respondents completed some or all of the modified SECV. Ages ranged from 19 to 88, with 47.7% of respondents identifying as female and 50.9% as male. Of all respondents, 43.7% reported directly witnessing violence during their lifetime, 69.4% being personally victimized by violence, and 55.4% personally knowing someone killed by a violent act. Of those personally victimized, 47.4% occurred within the preceding 3 years and 20.1% within 3 months. Among all respondents, lifetime victimization was reported in the following domains: slapping, hitting, or punching (45.9%); robbings or muggings (33.8%); physical threats (28.8%); verbal or emotional abuse (27.5%); being shot at (18.0%); uncomfortable physical touch (15.3%); forced entry while home (14.4%); sexual assault, molestation, or rape (13.5%); or being attacked with a knife (13.5%). Comparing male and female respondents, 63.5% of females and 76.6% of males reported any violent victimization over their lifetime (aOR 1.88; 95% CI 1.04-3.43). Additionally, 31.7% of females and 56.3% of males reported witnessing violence (aOR 2.86; 95% CI 1.64-5.06). Males were more commonly exposed to physical violence, violence with weapons, and threats while females more commonly reported sexual assault, molestation, and rape.



CONCLUSION: Both lifetime and recent exposure to community violence was common among adult ED patients without trauma-related complaints. Broader adoption of a trauma-informed care framework and the development of efficient ED screening tools for previous exposure to trauma is reasonable in areas where community violence exposure is highly prevalent.

