SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wendie H. Am. J. Nurs. 2023; 123(4): e10.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, American Nurses Association, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/01.NAJ.0000925428.19342.fc

PMID

36951325

Abstract

Our regional hospital just canceled the contracts of full-time sexual assault nurse examiners (adult and pediatric) in favor of Monday through Friday, 9-to-5 availability, plus so-called telehealth services, in which at all other times an ED nurse does the rape kit guided over the telephone by an offsite sexual assault nurse examiner ("40 Years of Forensic Nursing and Current Opportunities in Remote Sexual Assault Care," https://wp.me/p7sy0l-8t6). This appalling development raises questions about competence, confidentiality, chain of custody, and later testimony, of course. It's also a horrible way to treat a victim of sexual assault, to say the least. An outpouring of public outrage from many quarters, including women's advocacy and support groups and nurses, failed to get this change completely reversed...


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; *Sex Offenses; *Crime Victims; *Telemedicine; *Rape

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print