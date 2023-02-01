Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Deaths of despair (i.e., suicide, drug/alcohol overdose, and chronic liver disease and cirrhosis) have been increasing over the past 2 decades. However, no large-scale studies have examined geographic patterns of deaths of despair in the U.S. This ecologic study identifies geographic and temporal patterns of individual and co-occurring clusters of deaths of despair.



METHODS: All individuals aged ≥10 years who died in the U.S. between 2000 and 2019 and resided within the 48 contiguous states and Washington, District of Columbia were included (N=2,171,105). Causes of death were limited to deaths of despair, namely suicide, drug/alcohol overdose, and chronic liver disease and cirrhosis. Univariate and multivariate space-time scan statistics were used to identify individual and co-occurring clusters with excess risk of deaths of despair. County-level RRs account for heterogeneity within each cluster. Analyses were conducted from late 2021 to early 2022.



RESULTS: Six suicide clusters, 4 overdose clusters, 9 liver disease clusters, and 3 co-occurring clusters of all 3 types of deaths were identified. A large portion of the western U.S., southeastern U.S., and Appalachia/rust belt were contained within the co-occurring clusters. The co-occurring clusters had average county RRs ranging from 1.17 (p<0.001) in the southeastern U.S. to 4.90 (p<0.001) in the western U.S.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings support identifying and targeting risk factors common to all types of deaths of despair when planning public health interventions. Resources and policies that address all deaths of despair simultaneously may be beneficial for the areas contained within the co-occurring high-risk clusters.

