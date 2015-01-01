Abstract

The suicide rate in Guam, a United States (U.S.) territory, is markedly higher than the suicide rate within the U.S. There are also important differences in who is most at risk for suicide in Guam, relative to within the general U.S. Understanding these distinctions is important for implementing effective suicide prevention initiatives in this region. In the current article, we discuss considerations for preventing suicide in Guam, including distinctions in suicide risk, relative to within the general U.S. For example, suicide rates in Guam are highest for those who are Pacific Islander, young, or male. Further, suicide in Guam more commonly involves hanging and less commonly involves firearms, a pattern that differs from suicide methods used within the general U.S. Additional considerations include the large military and Veteran population in Guam, as well as cultural and religious beliefs regarding suicide. Finally, given the geographic isolation of Guam, access to healthcare is likely an important facet of suicide risk. Considering these characteristics, it is imperative to develop and implement culturally-sensitive suicide prevention interventions for individuals residing in this region. We conclude by discussing future research avenues to address critical knowledge gaps to prevent suicide in Guam.

