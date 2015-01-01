Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study is to characterise Australian coastal drowning trends and evaluate impact of exposure on drowning risk.



METHODS: Descriptive epidemiological analysis of unintentional fatal drowning occurring July 2004-June 2021 at Australian coastal sites (beaches, rock platforms, bays, harbours, offshore locations etc.). Total population, exposed-person and exposed-person-time rates per 100,000 population were calculated by age, sex, socio-economic status, remoteness category and pre-submersion activity. Annual trends were assessed using joinpoint regression. Exposure-based rates used estimates from Surf Life Saving Australia's National Coastal Safety Survey.



RESULTS: The cumulative unintentional coastal fatal drowning rate was 0.43 per 100,000 Australian residents (95%CI: 0.41-0.45) and did not change throughout the study period (p=0.289). The exposed-person rate was 0.67 per 100,000 coastal visitors (95%CI: 0.62-0.72), and there were 0.55 coastal drowning deaths per 10 million coastal visitor hours (95%CI: 0.51-0.59). Men, older people and residents of lower socio-economic and remote areas had higher drowning rates; rock fishing and scuba diving had the highest activity exposure-based rates.



CONCLUSIONS: Education- and policy-based coastal safety interventions should focus on identified risk factors to reduce annual coastal drowning rates. IMPLICATIONS FOR PUBLIC HEALTH: Exposure-based risk measurements are important for developing and prioritising interventions; assessments based on counts or total population measures alone may misinform prevention efforts.

