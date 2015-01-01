Abstract

BACKGROUND: A large number of information and communication technology (ICT) based interventions exist for suicide prevention. However, not much is known about which of these ICTs are implemented in clinical settings and their implementation characteristics. In response, this scoping review aimed to systematically explore the breadth of evidence on ICT-based interventions for suicide prevention implemented in clinical settings and then to identify and characterize implementation barriers and facilitators, as well as evaluation outcomes, and measures.



METHODS: We conducted this review following the Joanna Briggs Institute methodology for scoping reviews. A search strategy was applied to the following six databases between August 17-20, 2021: MEDLINE, Embase, CINAHL, PsycINFO, Web of Science, and Library, Information Science and Technology Abstracts. We also supplemented our search with Google searches and hand-searching reference lists of relevant reviews. To be included in this review, studies must include ICT-based interventions for any spectrum of suicide-related thoughts and behaviours including non-suicidal self-injury. Additionally, these ICTs must be implemented in clinical settings, such as emergency department and in-patient units. We used the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses Extension for Scoping Reviews (PRISMA-ScR) checklist to prepare this full report.



RESULTS: This review included a total of 75 citations, describing 70 studies and 66 ICT-based interventions for suicide prevention implemented in clinical settings. The majority of ICTs were computerized interventions and/or applications (n = 55). These ICTs were commonly used as indicated strategies (n = 49) targeting patients who were actively presenting with suicide risk. The three most common suicide prevention intervention categories identified were post-discharge follow-up (n = 27), screening and/or assessment (n = 22), and safety planning (n = 20). A paucity of reported information was identified related to implementation strategies, barriers and facilitators. The most reported implementation strategies included training, education, and collaborative initiatives. Barriers and facilitators of implementation included the need for resource supports, knowledge, skills, motivation as well as engagement with clinicians with research teams. Studies included outcomes at patient, clinician, and health system levels, and implementation outcomes included acceptability, feasibility, fidelity, and penetration.



CONCLUSION: This review presents several trends of the ICT-based interventions for suicide prevention implemented in clinical settings and identifies a need for future research to strengthen the evidence base for improving implementation. More effort is required to better understand and support the implementation and sustainability of ICTs in clinical settings. The findings can also serve as a future resource for researchers seeking to evaluate the impact and implementation of ICTs.

Language: en