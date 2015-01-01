Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Teachers and school staff (i.e., principals, coaches, trainers, educational assistants, guidance counselors, school healthcare professionals, etc.) are well positioned to support students' return-to-school post-concussion. Teachers and school staff may access concussion resources online as they are readily available; however, their quality and accuracy are unknown.



OBJECTIVE: To identify accurate online concussion resources suitable for Canadian teachers and school staff.



METHODS: A five-phased systematic search strategy was conducted: 1) initial identification of resources; 2) consultation of pediatric concussion experts; 3) inclusion and exclusion criteria; 4) content review; and, 5) material evaluation.



RESULTS: A total of 837 resources were identified initially and 40 resources were included in the final list. Across all resources, 310 (37%) resources were excluded as they were not designed primarily for teachers and school staff. Thirty-four (43%) of 80 resources reviewed for content accuracy were excluded. Among resources reviewed for readability, usability and suitability, six (13%) were excluded.



CONCLUSIONS: The 40 resources identified in this study can enable teachers and school staff to educate themselves about concussion and how to optimally support a student's return-to-school post-concussion.

