Citation
Baziyants GA, Dodge KA, Bai Y, Goodman WB, O'Donnell K, Murphy RA. Child Abuse Negl. 2023; 140: e106140.
DOI
PMID
36963242
Abstract
BACKGROUND: At the time of childbirth, families face heightened levels of unmet need. These needs, if left unmet, can lead parents to engage in less positive parenting practices, which in turn, increase the risk of child maltreatment. Family Connects (FC) is a universal postnatal nurse home-visiting program designed to prevent child maltreatment by supporting all families in a community through one to three visits to improve parent mental health and parenting behaviors. A randomized controlled trial of FC demonstrated improving positive parenting and reducing postpartum depression through age 6 months.
Keywords
Home visiting; Parent mental health; Parenting behavior; Randomized control trial