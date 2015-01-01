Abstract

The efficacy of trauma-focused treatments for children and adolescents is well researched. However, less is known about the long-term and caregiver-reported effects. Searched databases were PsychInfo, MEDLINE, Cochrane Library, PTSDPubs, PubMed, Web of Science, and OpenGrey. Treatment effects of trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy (TF-CBT) were computed at 12-month follow-up with posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) as primary outcome and symptoms of depression, anxiety, and grief as secondary outcomes. Concordance between participant and caregiver ratings were investigated. TF-CBT showed large improvements across all outcomes from pre-treatment to 12-month follow-up (PTSS: g = 1.71, CI 1.27-2.15) and favorable results compared to active treatments and treatment as usual at 12-month follow-up (PTSS: g =.35, CI.13-.56). More pronounced effects were found in group settings. No significant differences were detected between participant and caregiver ratings with high reliability across almost all outcomes and assessment points. TF-CBT is a reliable treatment for pediatric PTSS and secondary symptoms with stable results at 12-month follow-up.

