Abstract

We describe the implementation and evaluation of an online sexuality psychoeducation group program for parents of young people attending the transgender and gender diverse outpatient service of a pediatric hospital. The 10 participants completed semi-structured pre- and post-intervention questionnaires assessing: whether they had ever discussed with their children about aspects of sexuality, or had the intention of doing it in the future; the level of knowledge and comfort in speaking about these topics; the perceived level of helpfulness of the intervention; and, by using open-ended items, the topics they considered to be most relevant. After attending the program, parents reported they had started talking with their children about issues which previously had been little or not discussed, such as sexting, sexually transmitted diseases, pregnancy, fertility, abuse, and healthy relationships. Participants reported increased levels of knowledge and comfort in addressing these topics and highlighted the importance of being emotionally available to their children. We discuss implications for future intervention development.

