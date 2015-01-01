SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Obsuth I, Murray AL, Knoll M, Ribeaud D, Eisner M. Crime Delinq. 2023; 69(4): 727-755.

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/00111287211014153

36960348

PMC10026349

In this paper we examined the impact of the quality of teacher-student relationships at age 10 on young people's delinquency at ages 13, 15, and 17 utilizing propensity-score matching. The young people were matched based on 105 characteristics, measured at ages 7 to 10. The sample comprised 1483 (49.4% female) adolescents representing around 80 different countries of origin, residing in Zurich, Switzerland. We found that young people who reported a better relationship with their teacher at age 10, engaged in fewer delinquent acts at ages 13, 15, and 17. These findings suggest that when young people perceive a better relationship with their teachers this serves as a protective factor against their engagement in delinquency up to 7 years later.


Language: en

longitudinal; delinquency; multi-informant; propensity score matching; teacher-student relationships

