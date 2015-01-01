Abstract

BACKGROUND: Alcohol misuse is a serious problem among university students in Colombia as well as in other Latin American countries. Studies show consistently that this population presents the highest rates of alcohol use. Despite such a situation, there is a lack of preventive programs for university students in this region of the world. The purpose of this paper is to present the protocol to evaluate a preventive strategy called IBEM-U, based on Motivational Interviewing and the I-Change Model.



METHOD: This protocol shows how the evaluation of the effectiveness of the IBEM-U program will be carried out. A randomized control trial with a within-subjects design with one follow-up at six months after the post-test will be implemented. The comparison group will receive an alternative program similar in length but focusing on another issue. Around 1000 participants over 18 years of age, from at least six different universities around the country, will be recruited.



RESULTS: It is expected that the program will be effective in reducing past month alcohol consumption up to 15% in the experimental group as the main outcome. Secondary and tertiary outcomes include decreasing heavy episodic drinking and increasing knowledge, awareness, risk perception, attitude, self-efficacy, intention, and action planning, regarding heavy episodic drinking.



CONCLUSION: IBEM-U can be considered a highly appropriate approach for reducing alcohol misuse among university students. The main reasons for these results are the self-imposed goals based on long-term purposes, that could be seriously affected by the ingestion of high amounts of alcohol.

Language: en