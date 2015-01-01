|
Mejía-Trujillo J, Pérez-Gómez A, de Vries H, Mercken L. Contemp. Clin. Trials Commun. 2023; 32: e101075.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
36949848
BACKGROUND: Alcohol misuse is a serious problem among university students in Colombia as well as in other Latin American countries. Studies show consistently that this population presents the highest rates of alcohol use. Despite such a situation, there is a lack of preventive programs for university students in this region of the world. The purpose of this paper is to present the protocol to evaluate a preventive strategy called IBEM-U, based on Motivational Interviewing and the I-Change Model.
Evaluation; Prevention; University students; Effects; Heavy episodic drinking