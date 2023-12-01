Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The objective of this study was to assess recovery of Aransas County, Texas households 2 years after Category 4 Hurricane Harvey made landfall.



METHODS: A 2-stage cluster sampling method used to conduct a Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response (CASPER) on May 3 - 4 and May 18 - 19, 2019. A household-based survey was administered through face-to-face interviews, selected through systematic random sampling using weighted analysis of the county population. Field teams collected 175 surveys (83.3% completion rate).



RESULTS: Approximately 57% households experienced repairable damage, 23% had destroyed homes, and 19% had minimal damage. 38% stated having 'no need,' 18% needed financial assistance, 16% needed household repairs, and over 8% had behavioral health needs. 17% experiencing a behavioral health concern were seeking services. Of the 35% of households who did not seek services, 14% felt there was no need, and 4% were not aware of the resources available.



CONCLUSIONS: Households reported high levels of preparedness, but gaps remain in evacuation intention and behavioral health care access. CASPERs are effective in assessing long-term recovery of communities impacted by major disasters.

