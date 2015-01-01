SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Clare D, Baxley S. Emerg. Med. Pract. 2023; 25(4): 1-28.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Pinnacle Publishing)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

36952322

Abstract

Education regarding ballistic injuries in the emergency department is sparse and may rarely be encountered if not training or practicing in a trauma center or a military wartime setting. This article provides a comprehensive review on the management of ballistic injuries in the emergency department, including how to assess and manage gunshot wounds, how to recognize when further imaging or evaluation is needed, and how to recognize when transfer to another facility is required. Algorithms are proposed for the management of gunshot wounds based on body part: head, neck, chest and abdomen, and extremities/soft tissue.


Language: en
