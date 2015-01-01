|
Citation
|
Hendry BP, Hellsten LAM, McIntyre LJ, Smith BRR. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1067484.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36960003
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Cyberbullying, or repeatedly communicating antagonistic messages using digital or electronic media meant to deal out harm or discomfort to others, has been considered more pervasive and impactful than traditional bullying since perpetrators can remain anonymous online, are not bound by time or place. In addition, cyberbullied youth are reluctant to involve others such as an adult or confront the perpetrator adults. Therefore, the primary purpose of this study was to capture a holistic understanding of potential youth cyberbullying prevention and intervention strategies (i.e., inhibiting forces that may reduce cyberbullying) from key stakeholders with professional knowledge about cyberbullying (i.e., educational administration, psychological counseling, technology and bullying education consultation, policing, research, and social support services).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
prevention; education; cyberbullying; intervention; stakeholder; restorative conferencing