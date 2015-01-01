Abstract

BACKGROUND: Alterations in speech have long been identified as indicators of various neurologic conditions including traumatic brain injury, neurodegenerative diseases, and stroke. The extent to which speech errors occur in milder brain injuries, such as sports-related concussions, is unknown. The present study examined speech error rates in student athletes after a sports-related concussion compared to pre-injury speech performance in order to determine the presence and relevant characteristics of changes in speech production in this less easily detected neurologic condition.



METHODS: A within-subjects pre/post-injury design was used. A total of 359 Division I student athletes participated in pre-season baseline speech testing. Of these, 27 athletes (18-22 years) who sustained a concussion also participated in speech testing in the days immediately following diagnosis of concussion. Picture description tasks were utilized to prompt connected speech samples. These samples were recorded and then transcribed for identification of errors and disfluencies. These were coded by two trained raters using a 6-category system that included 14 types of error metrics.



RESULTS: Repeated measures analysis of variance was used to compare the difference in error rates at baseline and post-concussion.



RESULTS revealed significant increases in the speech error categories of pauses and time fillers (interjections/fillers). Additionally, regression analysis showed that a different pattern of errors and disfluencies occur after a sports-related concussion (primarily time fillers) compared to pre-injury (primarily pauses).



CONCLUSION: Results demonstrate that speech error rates increase following even mild head injuries, in particular, sports-related concussion. Furthermore, the speech error patterns driving this increase in speech errors, rate of pauses and interjections, are distinct features of this neurological injury, which is in contrast with more severe injuries that are marked by articulation errors and an overall reduction in verbal output. Future studies should consider speech as a diagnostic tool for concussion.

