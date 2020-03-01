|
Ssentongo P, Ssentongo A, Heilbrunn ES, Chinchilli VM. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e950475.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)
36950096
OBJECTIVE: In the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, gun violence (GV) rates in the United States (US) rose by 30%. We estimate the relative risk of GV in the US in the second year compared to the first year of the pandemic, in time and space.
Humans; Public Health; United States; Pandemics; COVID-19 pandemic; gun violence; United States/epidemiology; *COVID-19/epidemiology; *Gun Violence; District of Columbia; hotspots analyses; public health crisis