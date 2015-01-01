|
Siuta RL, Martin RC, Dray KK, Liu SNC, Bergman ME. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1060163.
36950104
OBJECTIVES: The #MeToo social media campaign raised awareness about sexual harassment. The purpose of the current study was to address three unexplored research questions. First, what factors influenced whether a person posted #MeToo? Second, how did posting (or not) influence participants' wellbeing? Finally, what motivated participants' posting (or not) #MeToo? METHOD: This mixed-methods study explores how #MeToo was experienced by full-time employees (N = 395) who could have posted #MeToo (i.e., experienced a sexual harassment event), whether or not they did so. Participants completed surveys in July of 2018 assessing social media use, sexual harassment history, relational variables such as relative power and social support, and job and life satisfaction. Participants also responded to open-ended survey questions about the context of and decisions about #MeToo posting.
Language: en
Humans; gender; Social Support; Employment; sexual harassment; Workplace; disclosure; reporting; *Sexual Harassment/psychology; #MeToo; Disclosure; mixed-method