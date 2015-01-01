Abstract

BACKGROUND: Exposure to childhood trauma (CT) is associated with various deleterious mental health outcomes, increasing the risk of suicidal behaviors. The objective of this study is to investigate the different effects of three forms of CT, including emotional abuse (EA), physical abuse (PA), and sexual abuse (SA), on potential psychopathological symptoms among college students.



METHODS: A total of 117,769 students from 63 Chinese colleges participated in this study. There were 1,191 participants in the EA group (1.24%; 95% CI: 1.17-1.31%), 1,272 participants in the PA group (1.32%; 95% CI: 1.25-1.40%), and 3,479 participants in the SA group (3.62%; 95% CI: 3.50-3.73%). CT was measured by the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire-Short Form. Psychopathological symptoms (i.e., depression, anxiety, and PTSD) were measured by the PHQ-9, GAD-7, and Trauma Screening Questionnaire, respectively. Network analysis was applied to analyze psychopathological symptoms between three CT subgroups (EA, PA, and SA). The associations and centralities of the networks were calculated, and the network characteristics of the three subgroups were contrasted.



RESULTS: The main symptoms across all three groups are uncontrollable worry, sad mood, irritability, and fatigue, which indicates these core symptoms play essential roles in maintaining the whole psychological symptoms network. Furthermore, there are significant differences in symptom associations between the three groups. The comparison of network structures of the three groups shows that the SA group reports more PTSD symptoms, the EA group reports more suicide-related symptoms, and the PA group reports more anxiety symptoms.



CONCLUSION: Specific symptoms were disclosed across each group by the distinctive core psychopathological symptoms found in the CT subgroup networks. The present study's findings show different associations between CT and psychopathology and may help classify potential diagnostic processes. Therefore, local governments and academic institutions are recommended for early intervention to promote the psychological well-being of CT survivors.

