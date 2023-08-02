Abstract

BACKGROUND/OBJECTIVES: Depressive symptoms (DS) may interfere with comprehensive geriatric care (CGC), the specific multimodal treatment for older patients. In view of this, the aim of the current study was to investigate the extent to which DS occur in older hospitalized patients scheduled for CGC and to analyze the associated factors. Furthermore, we aimed to investigate whether DS are relevant with respect to outcomes after CGC.



METHODS: For this retrospective study, all patients fulfilling the inclusion criteria were selected by reviewing case files. The main inclusion criterion was the completion of CGC within the defined period (May 2018 and May 2019) in the geriatrics department of the Diakonie Hospital Jung-Stilling Siegen (Germany). The Geriatric Depression Scale was used to asses DS in older adults scheduled for CGC (0-5, no evidence of DS; 6-15 points, DS). Scores for functional assessments (Timed Up and Go test (TuG), Barthel Index, and Tinetti Gait and Balance test) were compared prior to versus after CGC. Factors associated with the presence of DS were studied.



RESULTS: Out of the 1263 patients available for inclusion in this study, 1092 were selected for the analysis (median age: 83.1 years (IQR 79.1-87.7 years); 64.1% were female). DS (GDS > 5) were found in 302 patients (27.7%). The proportion of female patients was higher in the subgroup of patients with DS (85.5% versus 76.3%, p = 0.024). Lower rates of patients diagnosed with chronic pulmonary obstructive disease were detected in the subgroup of patients without DS (8.0% versus 14.9%, p = 0.001). Higher rates of dizziness were observed in patients with DS than in those without (9.9% versus 6.2%, p = 0.037). After CGC, TuG scores improved from a median of 4 to 3 (p < 0.001) and Barthel Index scores improved from a median of 45 to 55 (p < 0.001) after CGC in both patients with and without DS. In patients with DS, the Tinetti score improved from a median of 10 (IQR: 4.75-14.25) prior to CGC to 14 (IQR 8-19) after CGC (p < 0.001). In patients without DS, the Tinetti score improved from a median of 12 (IQR: 6-7) prior to CGC to 15 (IQR 2-20) after CGC (p < 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: DS were detected in 27.7% of the patients selected for CGC. Although patients with DS had a poorer baseline status, we detected no difference in the degree of improvement in both groups, indicating that the performance of CGC is unaffected by the presence of DS prior to the procedure.

Language: en