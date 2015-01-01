Abstract

Health and economic inequities among U.S. racial/ethnic minority women and children are staggering. These inequities underscore a dire need for intersectionality-informed, social-justice-oriented maternal and child (MCH) policies and programs for U.S. women and children. In response, we developed the "Intersectionality Policymaking Toolkit: Key Principles for an Intersectionality Informed Policymaking Process to Serve Diverse Women, Children and Families" to assist U.S. policymakers/aides, practitioners, and other stakeholders in developing more equitable MCH policies/programs. This article describes the Toolkit development process and initial assessments of acceptability and feasibility for use in MCH policymaking. Between 2018 and 2021, we utilized the process that the World Health Organization (WHO) used to develop its WHO Surgical Safety Checklist to develop the content (e.g., case studies) and format (i.e., structure), make strategic decisions (e.g., core items, primary audiences, timing of utilization), test concepts, and receive feedback. We convened a 2-day planning meeting with experts (N = 8) in intersectionality, policymaking, and MCH to draft the Toolkit. Next, we convened half-day workshops with policymaking and program leadership and staff in Washington, DC, New Orleans, LA, and Santa Fe, NM, to refine the Toolkit (N = 37). Then we conducted an initial assessment of the Toolkits' acceptability and feasibility using surveys (N = 21), followed by focus groups (N = 7). The resulting Toolkit distills Critical Race Theory's and intersectionality's most critical elements into a user-friendly modality to promote and enhance equitable MCH policies and programs for diverse U.S. women and families.

