Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although an intensive care unit (ICU) admission is a risk factor for missed injury, there has been some disagreement on whether missed injuries in trauma ICU patients have a longer length of stay (LOS). With this in mind, these patients' frequency of missed injuries and related factors were investigated.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This was a prospective cohort study on multiple trauma injury patients in a tertiary referral trauma center's trauma intensive care unit (TICU) from March 2020 to March 2021. A tertiary survey was conducted in the TICU by attending physicians to find the types I and II missed injuries (any injury discovered after primary and secondary surveys during the hospital stay). A logistic regression model was designed for predictors of missed injuries in ICU-admitted multiple trauma patients.



RESULTS: Out of 290 study participants, 1,430 injuries were found, and of those injuries, 74 cases (25.5%) had missed injuries. In other words, there were 103 missed injuries, resulting in a missed injury detection rate of 7.2%. The most frequently missed injuries (43.4%) were concluded as extremities fractures. The regression model showed that the patients with missed injuries are prone to longer TICU LOS [odds ratio (OR) = 1.15; p = 0.033], and cases who underwent a computed tomography (CT) scan are less likely to have missed injuries (OR = 0.04; p < 0.001). The abbreviated injury scale (AIS) range was 1-3 in missed injuries.



CONCLUSION: Our research underlines the importance of finding missed injuries and the necessity of CT scan to decrease them. In teaching centers, life-threatening injuries decrease with increasing visits and examination times. Although these missed injuries do not increase mortality, they cause longer TICU LOS and costs. HOW TO CITE THIS ARTICLE: Bahramian M, Shahbazi P, Hemmati N, Mohebzadeh P, Najafi A. Extremity Fractures as the Most Common Missed Injuries: A Prospective Cohort in Intensive Care Unit Admitted Multiple Trauma Patients. Indian J Crit Care Med 2023;27(3):201-204.

Language: en