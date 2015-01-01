Abstract

Severe mental disorder (SMD) includes people with long-term mental disorders, disability and social dysfunction. The mental capacity evaluation of the people has been a key aspect in legislative systems around the world and different proposals have been made. In countries like Spain, until 2021, the mental capacity of individuals was assessed by means of legal proceedings. In the last years, there has been a notable increase in the number of claims for legal incapacity, but no data are available on the total number of persons with CM, neither on the specific pathologies, or clinical and cognitive profiles. In view of the total absence of data on the profile of people with SMD and modification of capacity, the RECAPACITA study was born. This study includes patients with SMD and CM, as well as those without CM, with the aim to describe exhaustively their clinical, neuropsychological and functional profile of people with SMD and CM, as well as obtaining a basic description of the social environment.



OBJECTIVES: To describe CM in SMD, to identify clinical diagnoses, clinical severity and neuropsychological deterioration.



METHODS: Cross-sectional descriptive study. 77 adult patients with SMD and CM, inpatients from the mental health sector of the Parc Sanitari Sant Joan de Déu (Spain), outpatients linked to the community rehabilitation services (CRS), and penitentiary inmates. CM, sociodemographic, clinical, functional and neuropsychological data are collected.



RESULTS: In the sample, 59.5% present total CM. 74.7% are men (mean: 52.5 years). 87,0% have a diagnosis of schizophrenia. The estimated premorbid IQ is 91.4. The Global Assessment of Functioning (GAF) had a mean of 50.5, the "Clinical Global Impression Scale" (CGI) was 4.6 and Scale Unawareness of Mental Disorders (SUMD) was 9.28. The cognitive results shows a profile with slow proceeding speed (mean scale score: 6.6), good working memory (mean SC: 8.3) and adequate verbal comprehension (mean SC: 7.3). In memory, coding is altered (Pz: -1.9), and long-term spontaneous recall (Pz: -2.3). In abstract reasoning, a slight alteration is obtained (Mean SC: 6), as well as in semantic fluency (Mean SC: 6.3), phonological (Mean SC: 5.9), and inhibitory capacity (Mean SC: 5.7).



CONCLUSIONS: Most of the sample are men with schizophrenia, with a total MC assumed by a tutelary foundation. They show a moderate alteration in global functioning and clinical global impression, with partial awareness of the disease. They present dysexecutive mild cognitive impairment, with poor memory coding and free retrieval capacity, and a normal IQ, adequate verbal comprehension and working memory. This study is the first to present objective data on the psychiatric, functional and cognitive status of a group of patients with CM. Such research could be a good starting point to address a topic of great interest from the health, social and legal point of view of the CM processes of people with SMD.

