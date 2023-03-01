Abstract

BACKGROUND: There is a scarcity of national United States (U.S.) data on emergency department (ED) utilization among patients with psychiatric disorders (PD). This study aims to determine the most common reasons for ED visits among patients with PD, and baseline characteristics of patients who present to the ED due to PD.



METHODS: We obtained data from the Nationwide Emergency department Sample (NEDS), the largest all-payer ED database in U.S. Each ED visit in NEDS 2018, can have only 1 "principal" diagnosis, which is the main reason for the visit and up to 34 "secondary" diagnoses. We abstracted data for all ED visits with "any" diagnosis of a PD, using the ICD-10 code "F". We highlighted the 10 most common "principal" diagnoses based on organ-system involved, and most specific "principal" diagnoses for all ED visits by patients with "any" diagnosis of PD. We then highlighted baseline characteristics of ED visits with a "principal" diagnosis of PD.



RESULTS: A total of 38.4 million ED visits for patients with PD, among these, 5,911,984 had PD as the principal diagnosis. Patients who presented principally due to PD were more likely to come from lower income household. Mental disorders and injuries and poisoning were the most common principal diagnosis by organ system categories for patients with PD. LIMITATIONS: Possibility of coding errors and absence of date on race.



CONCLUSIONS: Anxiety disorder, alcohol intoxication and major depressive disorder (MDD) were the most common specific psychiatric "principal" diagnosis for ED presentation among patients with PD.

Language: en