Shen J, Shi J, Gauthier L, Li W. J. Atten. Disord. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36959703
OBJECTIVE: Impaired attention and inhibitory control put children with ADHD at potentially high risk of injury-one of the leading causes of disability in the general pediatric population. Existing research has yet to examine this important health risk using nationally representative samples. This population-based study aimed to address this gap.
Language: en
children; injury; ADHD; disparity; Medical Expenditures Panel Survey