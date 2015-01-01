SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Shen J, Shi J, Gauthier L, Li W. J. Atten. Disord. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10870547231158386

36959703

OBJECTIVE: Impaired attention and inhibitory control put children with ADHD at potentially high risk of injury-one of the leading causes of disability in the general pediatric population. Existing research has yet to examine this important health risk using nationally representative samples. This population-based study aimed to address this gap.

METHODS: National estimates of injury occurrences were generated from 66,236 children in the Medical Expenditures Panel Survey 2010-2019 datasets. Multiple logistic regression models further examined the impact of injury type, age, race/ethnicity, sex, parental education, income, marital and insurance status on injury prevalence.

RESULTS: Compared to children without ADHD, those with ADHD have significantly higher injury prevalence (OR = 1.20, 95% CI [1.07, 1.33]) across injury types and most sociodemographic subgroups.

CONCLUSIONS: Children with ADHD are more likely to experience injury. Future research should investigate mechanisms of injury disparities to inform future preventive efforts.


children; injury; ADHD; disparity; Medical Expenditures Panel Survey

