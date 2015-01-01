Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Impaired attention and inhibitory control put children with ADHD at potentially high risk of injury-one of the leading causes of disability in the general pediatric population. Existing research has yet to examine this important health risk using nationally representative samples. This population-based study aimed to address this gap.



METHODS: National estimates of injury occurrences were generated from 66,236 children in the Medical Expenditures Panel Survey 2010-2019 datasets. Multiple logistic regression models further examined the impact of injury type, age, race/ethnicity, sex, parental education, income, marital and insurance status on injury prevalence.



RESULTS: Compared to children without ADHD, those with ADHD have significantly higher injury prevalence (OR = 1.20, 95% CI [1.07, 1.33]) across injury types and most sociodemographic subgroups.



CONCLUSIONS: Children with ADHD are more likely to experience injury. Future research should investigate mechanisms of injury disparities to inform future preventive efforts.

