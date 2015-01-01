Abstract

Globally teachers are mandated by law to report suspected child sexual abuse (CSA). The Teachers' Reporting Questionnaire (TRQ) was constructed to assess teachers' intentions to report CSA suspicions in Australia. The current research examines the development of the Teacher Reporting Questionnaire for South African foundation phase educators (TRQ-SA) and provides an evaluation of the TRQ-SA as a survey instrument for utilization in other studies. The TRQ-SA is a self-administered survey instrument used in a cross-sectional quantitative study that investigated teacher reporting intentions using the theory of planned behavior (TPB). A stratified random sample of 399 teachers from the eight school districts in the Western Cape province of South Africa was achieved. Before the TRQ-SA was developed, a qualitative elicitation study was conducted. Once developed, the questionnaire was pre-tested before the quantitative central study survey was administered. Cronbach's alpha was used to indicate reliability of scales, where a minimum α coefficient of.7 is considered acceptable. In the quantitative survey, the TRQ-SA had the following results: α = .74 was achieved for the attitude towards reporting scale, α = .78 for the subjective norm scale, α = .74 for the perceived behavioral control scale and α = .79 for the intention to report scale. The TRQ-SA achieved good internal consistency for all its TPB scales. The TRQ-SA is a valid and reliable survey instrument which could be used "as is" or amended in similar settings and countries testing the TPB in their own contexts.

Language: en