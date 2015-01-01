Abstract

Addressing hazardous drinking during medical-surgical care improves patients' health. This formative evaluation examined patients' consideration of options to change drinking and engage in treatment. It explored whether interventions such as "DO-MoST" overcome treatment barriers. We interviewed 20 medical-surgical patients with hazardous drinking in a trial of DO-MoST, and 16 providers. Analyses used a directed content approach. Patients were receptive to and comfortable discussing drinking during medical-surgical care. Interventions like DO-MoST (patient-centered, motivational approach to shared decision making) addressed some treatment barriers. Patients and providers viewed such interventions as helpful by building a relationship with a psychologist who facilitated self-awareness of drinking behaviors, and discussing connections between alcohol- and physical health-related problems and potential strategies to address drinking. However, both groups expressed concerns about individual and system-level barriers to long-term change. Interventions like DO-MoST bridge the gap between the patient's medical treatment episode and transition to other health care settings. TRIAL REGISTRATION: The study is registered on ClinicalTrials.gov (ID: NCT03258632).

