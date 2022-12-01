Abstract

BACKGROUND: Criteria for trauma determination evolves. We developed/evaluated a Rapid Trauma Evaluation (RTE) process for a trauma patient subset not meeting preestablished trauma criteria.



METHODS: Retrospective study (July 2019 - May 2020) for patients either > 65 years with ground level fall within 24 hours or in a motorcycle collision (MCC) arriving by EMS not meeting ACS trauma-criteria. RTE process was immediate evaluation by nurse/EMT, room placement, physician notification, undressing/gowning, vital signs, head-to-toe assessment, upgrade trauma status. Number/type of admissions, discharges, trauma upgrades, LOS obtained via trauma-registry and chart-review. For comparison, historic controls (HC) were used [all patients meeting RTE criteria seen in the ED prior to RTE (Apr- June 2019)].



RESULTS: The RTE cohort (n=755) was 77% falls,23% MCCs, median age 82 [IQR 74-88] years; 42% male-Among falls, 3.2% required a modified-upgrade; 0.7% full-upgrade, 55% admitted [29.4% trauma). HC (n=575) was 92.3% falls, 7.7% MCCs, median age 81 (IQR: 67-88) years, 40.5% males-57.4% admitted (22% trauma). RTE MCC median age 42 (IQR:30-49) years, 84.4% male- 21.9% were upgraded [(6 modified-trauma; 1 full-trauma; 43.8% admitted (85.7% trauma)]. HC MCC median age 29 (IQR: 23-41) years, 95.5% male, 54.5% admitted (75% trauma]. No difference on demographics, admissions or discharges between groups (P>0.05) except HC MCC was younger (P<0.005). RTE median LOS was shorter than HC [203 (IQR: 147-278) minutes vs. 286 (IQR: 205-392) minutes, P<0.001].



CONCLUSIONS: Patients > 65 years with a ground level fall or in a MCC arriving via EMS not meeting ACS trauma criteria may benefit from RTE.

