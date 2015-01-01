Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The primary aim included explorations of: (1) the associations between the history of blast exposure (BE), close blast exposure (CBE), and blast-related traumatic brain injury (bTBI) and metabolic abnormality; and (2) the potential mediating effect of comorbid psychological and somatic conditions on these associations. The secondary aim explored the association of dose-response impact of BE, CBE, and bTBI and metabolic abnormality. SETTING: Data were collected by the Translational Research Center for TBI and Stress Disorders (TRACTS). PARTICIPANTS: Post-9/11 veterans from the TRACTS baseline sample who had conflict-zone deployment experience (N = 734).



DESIGN: Cross-sectional secondary data analysis. We computed relative risks (RRs) and 95% CI using modified Poisson regression. We quantified the impact of co-occurring psychological and somatic conditions on this association using mediation analyses. MAIN MEASURES: Exposures included BE (<100 m), CBE (<10 m), and bTBI. Metabolic abnormality outcomes included (1) overweight/obesity (defined by abnormal waist-hip ratio [WHR] and abnormal waist circumference [WC]); (2) glucose dysregulation; and (3) meeting criteria for cardiometabolic syndrome (defined by guidelines).



RESULTS: The sample was majority male (91%) and White (68%), with a mean age of 34.6 years (SD = 8.99). Most participants had 1 or more BE (83%); 48% experienced 1 or more CBE. Overweight/obesity was highly prevalent in the sample (51% had abnormal WHR and 60% abnormal WC). There was no significant direct or indirect association between BE, CBE, and bTBI and metabolic abnormalities (RRs: 0.70-1.51; P's >.05).



CONCLUSION: Future research is needed to investigate the association of BE with metabolic abnormalities with larger, more targeted sample selection, and longer follow-up. Effective and sustainable weight management and metabolic health prevention interventions for this veteran cohort are needed.

