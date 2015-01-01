Abstract

OBJECTIVES: (1) To iteratively design a web/phone-based intervention to support caregivers of adults acutely following traumatic brain injury (TBI), Caregiver Wellness (CG-Well), and (2) to obtain qualitative and quantitative feedback on CG-Well from experts and caregivers to refine the intervention. SETTING: A level I trauma and tertiary medical center. PARTICIPANTS: Convenience sample of a total of 19 caregivers and 25 experts.



DESIGN: Multistep prospective study with iterative changes to CG-Well: (1) developed intervention content based on qualitative feedback from a prior study and literature review; (2) obtained qualitative feedback from 10 experts; (3) refined content using a modified Delphi approach involving 4 caregivers and 6 experts followed by qualitative interviews with 9 caregivers; (4) designed CG-Well website and videos; and (5) obtained feedback on program acceptability, appropriateness, and feasibility from 6 caregivers and 9 experts. INTERVENTIONS: CG-Well included content on TBI, self-care and support, and skill-building strategies delivered through a website and telephone calls. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Qualitative data were analyzed using content analysis. Caregivers and experts completed Likert-type scales to rate module relevance, clarity, accuracy, utility and website acceptability, appropriateness, and feasibility (1 = strongly disagree to 5 = strongly agree). Means and standard deviations (SD) characterized ratings.



RESULTS: Qualitative findings were instrumental in designing and refining CG-Well. Ratings were positive for modules (means and SD for relevant [4.9, 0.33], clear [4.6, 0.53], accurate [4.9, 0.33], and useful [5, 0]) and the website (means and SD for acceptable [4.8, 0.36], appropriate [4.8, 0.35], and feasible [4.8, 0.36]).



CONCLUSIONS: The iterative design process for CG-Well resulted in a highly acceptable program. An early-stage randomized controlled trial is underway to estimate treatment effects for a future well-powered clinical trial.

