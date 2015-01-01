SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Campbell T, Rodgers YM. J. Health Econ. 2023; 89: e102750.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jhealeco.2023.102750

PMID

36963209

Abstract

This study analyzes the relationship between conversion therapy and mental health and wellbeing of transgender youth in the U.S. We create a retrospective panel of transgender youth using the 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey to test how exposure to conversion therapy affects the likelihood of attempting suicide and running away from home. The empirical approach employs a difference-in-differences design.

RESULTS indicate that exposure to conversion therapy substantially increases the likelihood a transgender adolescent will attempt suicide and run away. The average treatment effect on treated (ATT) of conversion therapy on having attempted suicide is an increase of 17 percentage points, which amounts to a 55% increase in the risk of attempting suicide, and the ATT on the risk of running away is an increase of 7.8 percentage points, more than doubling the risk of running away. These effects are largest when exposure to conversion therapy occurs at a young age (11-14).


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print