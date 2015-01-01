|
Campbell T, Rodgers YM. J. Health Econ. 2023; 89: e102750.
36963209
This study analyzes the relationship between conversion therapy and mental health and wellbeing of transgender youth in the U.S. We create a retrospective panel of transgender youth using the 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey to test how exposure to conversion therapy affects the likelihood of attempting suicide and running away from home. The empirical approach employs a difference-in-differences design.
