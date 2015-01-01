Abstract

This study analyzes the relationship between conversion therapy and mental health and wellbeing of transgender youth in the U.S. We create a retrospective panel of transgender youth using the 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey to test how exposure to conversion therapy affects the likelihood of attempting suicide and running away from home. The empirical approach employs a difference-in-differences design.



RESULTS indicate that exposure to conversion therapy substantially increases the likelihood a transgender adolescent will attempt suicide and run away. The average treatment effect on treated (ATT) of conversion therapy on having attempted suicide is an increase of 17 percentage points, which amounts to a 55% increase in the risk of attempting suicide, and the ATT on the risk of running away is an increase of 7.8 percentage points, more than doubling the risk of running away. These effects are largest when exposure to conversion therapy occurs at a young age (11-14).

