Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although classic heat stroke (HS) is one of the most ancient conditions known to humans, the description of its early clinical manifestations, natural course, and complications remains uncertain.



OBJECTIVES: A systematic review of the demographics, clinical characteristics, biomarkers, therapy, and outcomes of HS during the Muslim (Hajj) pilgrimage in the desert climate of Makkah, Saudi Arabia.



METHODS: We searched the MEDLINE, Embase, Web of Science Core Collection, SCOPUS, and CINAHL databases from inception to April 2022. We summarized the data from eligible studies and synthesized them in narrative form using pooled descriptive statistics.



RESULTS: Forty-four studies, including 2,632 patients with HS, met the inclusion criteria. Overweight or obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease were prevalent among cases of HS. Evidence suggests that extreme hyperthermia (pooled mean = 42.0°C [95%CI: 41.9, 42.1], range 40-44.8°C) with hot and dry skin (>99% of cases) and severe loss of consciousness (mean GCS<8 in 53.8% of cases) were the dominant clinical characteristics of classic HS. Hypotension, tachypnea, vomiting, diarrhea, and biochemical biomarkers indicating mild to moderate rhabdomyolysis, acute kidney, liver, and heart injury, and coagulopathy were frequent at the onset. Concomitantly, stress hormones (cortisol and catecholamines) and biomarkers of systemic inflammation and coagulation activation were increased. HS was fatal in 1 in 18 cases (pooled case fatality rate = 5.6% [95%CI: 4.6, 6.5]).



CONCLUSIONS: The findings of this review suggest that HS induces an early multiorgan injury that can progress rapidly to organ failure, culminating in death, if it is not recognized and treated promptly. PROSPERO REGISTRATION: CRD42022325759. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.

