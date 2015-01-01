Abstract

BACKGROUND: Veterans with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and moral injury can encounter several barriers to treatment, including limited access to care and low engagement with therapy. Furthermore, most treatment approaches focus on alleviating distress rather than cultivating positive experiences that could facilitate trauma recovery. A potential way to address these issues is through moral elevation: feeling uplifted and inspired by others' virtuous actions.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to examine the feasibility and acceptability of a novel, web-based moral elevation intervention for veterans with PTSD symptoms and moral injury distress (Moral Elevation Online Intervention for Veterans Experiencing Distress Related to PTSD and Moral Injury [MOVED]). This mixed methods study also examined potential changes in PTSD symptoms, moral injury distress, quality of life, and prosocial behavior.



METHODS: In this pilot trial, 48 participants were randomized to a MOVED or control condition (24 participants per condition). Both conditions included 8 sessions and lasted 1 month. The MOVED intervention and all survey components across both conditions were administered online. Participants completed self-report measures that assessed PTSD symptoms, moral injury distress, quality of life, and prosocial behavior at baseline and follow-up. Veterans in the MOVED condition also completed individual qualitative interviews at follow-up. We coded qualitative responses to interviews and identified emergent themes.



RESULTS: Findings suggest the MOVED intervention was largely feasible, with evidence for moderate-to-high levels of participation, engagement, and retention in MOVED sessions. Both quantitative and qualitative results suggest veterans found MOVED to be acceptable and satisfactory at the overall treatment level. Furthermore, participants reported high scores for helpfulness and engagement at the session level. Veterans who completed MOVED reported large within-person decreases in PTSD symptoms (Cohen d=1.44), approximately twice that of veterans in the control condition (Cohen d=0.78). Those in MOVED also reported medium-sized increases in physical (Cohen d=0.71) and psychological domains of quality of life (Cohen d=0.74), compared with no meaningful changes in the control condition. Unexpectedly, MOVED veterans reported no decrease in moral injury distress, whereas veterans in the control condition endorsed a medium-sized decrease in the total score. There were no changes in prosociality for either condition. Qualitative feedback further supported high levels of perceived acceptability and satisfaction and positive treatment outcomes across a range of domains, including behaviors, cognitions, emotions, and social functioning. Veterans also recommended adaptations to enhance engagement and maximize the impact of intervention content.



CONCLUSIONS: Overall, findings indicate that veterans with PTSD and moral injury distress were interested in an intervention based on exposure to and engagement with experiences of moral elevation. After further research and refinement guided by future trials, veterans may benefit from this novel approach, which may enhance treatment outcomes and increase treatment accessibility for those in need of additional trauma-focused care.

Language: en