Tabery J, Novak NL, Sarafraz L, Mansfield A. Lancet Reg. Health Am. 2023; 19: e100436.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
36950037
BACKGROUND: Eugenicists at the beginning of the twentieth century feared that the "unfit" were outbreeding the "fit" and promoted interventions like sterilisation as a solution to the perceived problem. Over 60,000 people were sterilised across the United States, victims of eugenic programs implemented in 32 states. Utah had a particularly aggressive eugenic sterilisation program, hailed by eugenicists for sterilising such a large proportion of its population, and lasting well into the 1970s. The goal of the present study was to determine who, at the demographic level, was targeted by this eugenic practice in Utah, and to also estimate how many survivors of the program might still be alive in 2023.
Language: en
Disability; Eugenics; Genetics; Health law; Medical ethics; Reproductive justice; Sterilisation