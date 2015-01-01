Abstract

BACKGROUND: The increased sexual assault committed against women and young girls by people of the opposite gender has put their safety in danger in recent years. This has contributed to a growing number of adult sex offenders who have aggressive sexual attitudes. This study investigated the efficacy of cognitive behavior therapy (CBT) in reducing the risk level of hypersexual behaviors among male parents.



METHODS: A total of convicted 48 inmates participated in this study. In pursuance of this aim, 3 dependent measures were employed in evaluating the participants' violent sexual attitudes at 3 points. The simple random technique was adopted in selecting 24 participants who participated in the CBT program while 24 participants were used as the no-intervention control group.



RESULTS: The ANCOVA analysis shows a positive treatment outcome in reducing the risk level of hypersexual behaviors among male parents who participated in the CBT program when compared to the no-intervention control group. This study found that cognitive behavioral therapy intervention is a coping strategy for reducing hypersexual behaviors among male parents with sexual offending history in favor of participants in the intervention group at the 3 levels of assessments. The study showed a significant difference between groups in the risk level of hypersexual behaviors among male parents with a sexual offending history. Also, the result showed a significant interaction between time and treatment. Regarding the moderating impact of sexual behavior on the risk level of hypersexual behaviors.



CONCLUSION: Given this, this study suggests that CBT intervention reduces the risk level of hypersexual behaviors among male parents. Implications for protection agencies and policies were highlighted.

Language: en