Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls are common among people living with multiple sclerosis (MS) who use wheelchairs or scooters. Falls may lead to severe consequences including physical injuries. However, very little is known about the circumstances associated with injurious falls in this population. Therefore, we aimed to explore the differences in fall-related characteristics between injurious and non-injurious falls among people with MS who use wheelchairs or scooters.



METHODS: A convenience sample of 48 people with MS (age = 62.0 [13.0] years, gender = 81.3% female, primary mobility aid = power wheelchair) completed a fall-history survey that examined the characteristics and consequences of their most recent fall. Participants also completed standard questionnaires on quality of life, community participation, and fear of falling.



RESULTS: Most falls (85.4%) reported by participants occurred inside the house. Twelve (25.0%) participants reported experiencing fall-related injuries such as bruises, cuts, muscle strains, and fractures. People who reported being injured after a fall had a higher proportion of falls that occurred during transfers compared to those who were not injured (n = 10, 83.3% vs n = 17, 47.2%). Most participants (45.8%) did not receive any information from healthcare professionals on how to manage their fall-risk after their fall experience. No differences between injurious and non-injurious fallers in quality of life, community participation, and fear of falling were observed.



CONCLUSIONS: This cross-sectional investigation provides compelling evidence that people with MS who use wheelchairs or scooters are at high risk of fall-related injuries. The study findings underscore the importance of increasing health care providers' awareness about the frequency and consequences of falls. Further, it demonstrates the critical need for evidence-based interventions specifically designed to minimize fall-related injuries in this vulnerable population.

